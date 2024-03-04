California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $60.38 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.