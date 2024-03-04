California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,074 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $289.64 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

