California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,224 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,394 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in UDR were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

