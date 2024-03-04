Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after buying an additional 267,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

