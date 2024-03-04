Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,246 shares of company stock worth $7,867,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNPR

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.