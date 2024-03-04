Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 594,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 174,465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 42.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 447,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

