Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $4.47 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $449.21 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $453.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

