Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $3.33 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $111,554,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at $102,490,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

