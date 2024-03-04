Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,775 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.61.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

