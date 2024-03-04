Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 422,900 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

