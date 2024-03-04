Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 422,900 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 333,326 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,961,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.