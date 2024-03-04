Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 22,501 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,085.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $967.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

