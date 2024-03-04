Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 243,389 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Sunrun worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,176 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

