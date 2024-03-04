Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,085.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,009.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $967.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

