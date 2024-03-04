Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $252.45 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $252.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average of $213.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.