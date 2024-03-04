Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

