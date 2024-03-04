Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 4,643 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $384.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $385.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

