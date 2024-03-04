Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 88,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of DoubleVerify worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

DV opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

