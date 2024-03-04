Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 10,103 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

