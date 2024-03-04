Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

