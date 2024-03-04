Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,621,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000.

ODD opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

