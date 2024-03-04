Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.96 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

BMRN stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.