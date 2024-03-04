Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.