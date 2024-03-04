Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.12 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

