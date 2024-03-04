Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $259.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

