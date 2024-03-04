Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $110.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

