Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 93,144 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,083,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $64,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

