Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 57,900 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2,043.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.