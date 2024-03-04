Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 30,527 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

HOLX stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.