Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLT opened at $276.60 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

