Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at $821,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

