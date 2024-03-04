C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

