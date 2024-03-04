Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price at C$9.86

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

(Get Free Report

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.