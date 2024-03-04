Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) PT at C$7.58

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

