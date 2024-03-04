Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) PT at C$7.58

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.95.
Fiera Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.00%.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.