Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.56 on Monday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 457.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 19.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

