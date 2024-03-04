Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $203.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

