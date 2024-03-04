Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $13.04 on Monday, hitting $1,412.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,659. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,008.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

