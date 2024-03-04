Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,412.21. 2,416,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $654.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,008.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
