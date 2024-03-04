BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.35

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 94268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday.

BrightView Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $867.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.20.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BrightView by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

