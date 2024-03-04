Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,233. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after buying an additional 785,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,363,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $116.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

