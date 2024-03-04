Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stake Decreased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.80. 14,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,745. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

