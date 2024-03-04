BRC’s (BRCC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BRC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.37.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRC

About BRC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRC by 750.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in BRC by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

