BRC’s (BRCC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.
BRC Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.37.
Insider Transactions at BRC
In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
