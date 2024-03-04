BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday.

Get BRC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Trading Down 0.2 %

BRCC stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.