BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $42.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.60. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NYSE BP opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of BP by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of BP by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

