Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex Company Profile

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.00. 188,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.93. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$43.43.

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.