BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Head-To-Head Survey

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $53.13 billion 1.32 $10.74 billion $4.68 6.52 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $32.95 billion 3.91 $6.79 billion N/A N/A

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 22.90% 8.54% 0.41% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BNP Paribas pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital market, securities, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients and institutional investors. The Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division provides financing and equipment leasing services, mobility, and digital banking services, as well as current accounts, savings products, bancassurance, insurance products and services, and consumer loans. The Investment & Protection Services division provides protection, savings, investment, and real estate services to support individuals, professionals, corporate clients, and institutions. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.