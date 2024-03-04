BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $62.48 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $417.78 or 0.00629490 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $62.48 billion and $1.90 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,541,556 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,541,685.06198612. The last known price of BNB is 414.63841143 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2081 active market(s) with $1,890,241,078.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

