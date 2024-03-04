BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$18.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

