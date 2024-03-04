BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 3.4 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.45. 272,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,233. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.