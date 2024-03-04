bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.72.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
bluebird bio stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.75.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
