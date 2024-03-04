bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLUE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bluebird bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.